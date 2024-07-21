Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Bristow Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTOL opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 894.50 and a beta of 1.32. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48.

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.10%.

In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $548,677.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,230.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

