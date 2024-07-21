Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,639 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Qurate Retail worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

