Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $270,000 Investment in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 63.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in EZCORP by 33.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 48,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EZCORP news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 26,490 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $273,376.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,218.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Stock Down 2.8 %

EZCORP stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.17. EZCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.04.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $285.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EZPW. StockNews.com downgraded EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

EZCORP Profile

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

