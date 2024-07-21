Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after buying an additional 150,735 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,800 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $7,078,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 244,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 134,924 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.23 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNCY. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $26,325.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,061.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,964 shares of company stock worth $189,075. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

