Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,005,782 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,574 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,005,782 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Berry were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 966,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 74,690 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Berry by 1,114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter worth $884,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Berry by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 711,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 33,309 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of BRY stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $527.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Berry Cuts Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $202.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.65 million. Berry had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 4,800.00%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

