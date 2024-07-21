Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,524 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at $1,216,000. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at $4,504,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at $1,373,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 8,574.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 97,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BASE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $17.88 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. The firm had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $267,208.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,215,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $267,208.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,215,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock worth $1,321,153. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

