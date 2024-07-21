Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 3,000 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC bought a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $3,952,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Mission Produce by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mission Produce by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVO opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.27. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $765.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96.

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.70 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 31,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $349,581.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,466,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,778,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 15,687 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $188,244.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,451,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 31,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $349,581.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,466,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,778,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,792. 41.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

