Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 3,512 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWTX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,586,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,646,000.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $32,487.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,810.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $40,788.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,199.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $32,487.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,810.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $239,495 in the last 90 days. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EWTX opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.