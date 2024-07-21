Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 44,322 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,322 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,633,000 after buying an additional 978,873 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in Novavax by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,780,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,294,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,376,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 265,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at $950,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,312 shares of company stock valued at $866,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.98. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $71.32 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

