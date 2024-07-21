Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 5,861 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ProPetro by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,293,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after buying an additional 378,379 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 163,363 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 74,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 29,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PUMP shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $71,635.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,245.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ProPetro news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $395,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $71,635.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,245.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.10.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. ProPetro had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $405.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

