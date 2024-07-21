Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 6,102 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 154.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

HTGC stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $21.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTGC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

