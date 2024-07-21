Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 624 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 22,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of BSIG opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $934.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.45. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $25.29.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.32 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 438.16% and a net margin of 15.53%. Analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.44%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

