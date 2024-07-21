Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 8,596 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Alector worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alector by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alector by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alector alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $120,648.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $120,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $33,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,095 shares of company stock worth $192,456. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ALEC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ALEC

Alector Stock Performance

Alector stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $561.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.73. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. On average, analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alector Profile

(Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.