Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 9,601 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,601 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,015,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $1,598,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth $1,211,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 65,571 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $23.35 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -53.07 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.04 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,379,526.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,640.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,379,526.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,640.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock valued at $91,679,369. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Articles

