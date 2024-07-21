Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,225,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,106,000 after buying an additional 3,078,422 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 832,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 632,492 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 566,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 392,823 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 811,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 253,900 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NGL opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $644.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

