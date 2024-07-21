Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 493,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.24% of Sangamo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 62.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,132,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,400 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.24. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 182.55% and a negative net margin of 1,749.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

