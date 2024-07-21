Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,427 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $382,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,487,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 208,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $191.71 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.26 and a twelve month high of $224.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.63 and its 200-day moving average is $200.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. William Blair raised Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

