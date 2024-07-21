Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

LI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

Li Auto stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

