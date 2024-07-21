Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,299 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 80,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,576,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.