Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,842,600.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $1,842,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,254,015 shares in the company, valued at $276,883,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $1,756,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $1,908,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $30,088,098.88.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $2,268,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $2,901,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $2,363,550.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $1,909,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,825,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $121.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

