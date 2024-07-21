Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 137,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 447,475 shares.The stock last traded at $289.78 and had previously closed at $287.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MOH. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.20.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

