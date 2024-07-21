Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT Lowered to $57.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TAP. Barclays downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.07.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.55. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

