Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $62.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.3 %

TAP opened at $52.40 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.55. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

