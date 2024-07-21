Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 324.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total value of $9,281,286.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,311,135.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total value of $9,281,286.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,311,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,226,308.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,310 shares of company stock valued at $63,163,317. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $808.83 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $891.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $795.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $711.27. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 96.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

