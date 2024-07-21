Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Down 3.4%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.73 and last traded at $35.96. 17,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 267,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Montrose Environmental Group

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $581,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,726,786.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,502,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,154,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,203,000 after buying an additional 102,536 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 732,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after buying an additional 170,924 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 625,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after buying an additional 95,417 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 589,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.