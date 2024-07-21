Morgan Stanley Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $330.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.80.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $320.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 53.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,451 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 96.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,034 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,872,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,337,000 after acquiring an additional 242,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $310,727,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.