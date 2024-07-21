Morgan Stanley Increases Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target to $69.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDK opened at $56.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 426.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,397,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,743 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at $839,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 95.8% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 67.8% in the second quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 283,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 114,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

