Morgan Stanley Increases Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target to $69.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Liberty Broadband Stock Performance
LBRDK opened at $56.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Broadband
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.