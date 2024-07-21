Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CFO Raja Akram Sells 7,500 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $797,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,848.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $102.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.88. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $109.11.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.