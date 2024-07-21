Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total value of $2,386,944.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,758,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,702,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,020,374.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,519.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total transaction of $2,386,944.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,758,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,702,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,001,340 over the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MORN opened at $305.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.17. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.19 and a 1 year high of $316.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.19.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

