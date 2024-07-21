Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,063,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $511.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $460.04 and a 200-day moving average of $420.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.49 and a twelve month high of $512.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.83.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

