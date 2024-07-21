N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Price Down 6.7%

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.44 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.44 ($0.27). Approximately 190,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 242,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.90 ($0.28).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th.
View Our Latest Analysis on BWNG
N Brown Group Trading Down 6.8 %
Insider Buying and Selling at N Brown Group
In related news, insider Joshua Alliance acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £200,000 ($259,369.73). Corporate insiders own 91.79% of the company’s stock.
N Brown Group Company Profile
N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.
See Also
