N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Price Down 6.7%

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.44 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.44 ($0.27). Approximately 190,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 242,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.90 ($0.28).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.52 million, a P/E ratio of -156.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.41.

In related news, insider Joshua Alliance acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £200,000 ($259,369.73). Corporate insiders own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.

