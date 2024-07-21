Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 4.6%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $81.22 and last traded at $81.22. Approximately 11,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 235,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.14.

NBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nabors Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

The firm has a market cap of $878.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.82.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($2.92). The company had revenue of $743.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,415,000 after buying an additional 209,450 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,620,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 436,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 40,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,550,000 after buying an additional 40,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 26,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

