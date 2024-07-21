Narasimha Kini Sells 14,315 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) EVP Narasimha Kini sold 14,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $493,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Narasimha Kini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Narasimha Kini sold 8,435 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $278,355.00.

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $33.96 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.81 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 402.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,045,000 after buying an additional 13,487,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $79,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,469,000 after buying an additional 905,144 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $20,936,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth $19,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

