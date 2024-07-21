Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Trading 3.2% Higher

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.36 and last traded at $104.40. 19,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,318,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.

Natera Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.22 and its 200-day moving average is $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $89,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,293.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $4,053,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,351 shares in the company, valued at $23,063,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $89,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,293.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,450 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,470. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,970,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 289.7% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,258,000 after purchasing an additional 632,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,280,000 after purchasing an additional 588,147 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 656,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,063,000 after acquiring an additional 490,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,226,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

