National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Price Up 3%

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 23,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 679,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $506.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.73 million. National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. Analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $5,161,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 130,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,914,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

