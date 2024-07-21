Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Stake Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 0.6 %

NGVC stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $553.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $308.09 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

