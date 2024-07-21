Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) vs. Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) Financial Survey

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nestlé and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nestlé N/A N/A N/A Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nestlé and Sow Good’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nestlé $103.54 billion 2.66 $12.49 billion N/A N/A Sow Good $16.07 million 11.71 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -53.03

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nestlé has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

0.6% of Nestlé shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nestlé and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nestlé 2 3 1 0 1.83 Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sow Good has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.92%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Nestlé.

Risk & Volatility

Nestlé has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sow Good beats Nestlé on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nestlé

Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands. The company provides coffee products under the Nescafé, Nespresso, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Starbucks Coffee At Home, and Blue Bottle Coffee brands; culinary, chilled, and frozen foods under the Maggi, DiGiorno, Thomy, Garden Gourmet, Sweet Earth, Hot Pockets, Stouffer's, Buitoni, Lean, and Life Cuisine brands; dairy products under the Carnation, Nido, Bear, Coffee-Mate, and La Laitière brands; and drinks under the Nesquik, Nestea, Nescafé, and Milo brands. In addition, it offers food service products under the Milo, Nescafé, Maggi, Chef, Nestea, Stouffer's, Chef-Mate, Minor's, and Lean Cuisine brand names; healthcare nutrition products under the Boost, Garden of Life, Nature's Bounty, Persona, Vital Proteins, Solgar, Peptamen, Resource, Vitaflo, Impact, and Compleat brands; ice cream products under the Movenpick, Häagen-Dazs, Nestlé Ice Cream, and Extrême brands; and pet care products under the Purina, ONE, Alpo, Felix, Pro Plan, Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Bakers, Friskies, Dog Chow, Beneful, and Gourmet brands. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

