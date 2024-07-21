NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.86.

Several brokerages have commented on NTES. Benchmark raised their price objective on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HSBC lowered their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Get NetEase alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NTES

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NetEase Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $91.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.04. NetEase has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. On average, analysts expect that NetEase will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.54%.

About NetEase

(Get Free Report

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.