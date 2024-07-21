Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $653.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $680.76.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 540.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,450,476,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $633.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $655.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $603.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $272.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

