Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.727 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.81 billion. Netflix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $633.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $655.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $603.37. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $697.49. The firm has a market cap of $272.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $680.76.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

