New Republic Capital LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.7% in the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down previously from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $177.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

