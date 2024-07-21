NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Trading Up 0.1%

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.36 and last traded at $71.72. Approximately 1,574,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,705,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $147.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 16.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 105,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 55.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 9,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.