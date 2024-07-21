Nichols (LON:NICL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,022.56

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,022.56 ($13.26) and traded as high as GBX 1,069.81 ($13.87). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,015 ($13.16), with a volume of 23,458 shares trading hands.

Nichols Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,025.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,022.02. The company has a market cap of £370.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2,030.00 and a beta of 0.44.

About Nichols

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in supply of soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, SLUSH OUPPiE, CocaCola, Coke, pepsi, IRN BRU, Old Jamaica, Ocean Spray, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

