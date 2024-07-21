NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives $96.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.44.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in NIKE by 612.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,327,000 after buying an additional 4,457,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $72.70 on Thursday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $71.24 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

