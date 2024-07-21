NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Up 0.3%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.66 and last traded at $72.61. 2,522,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,295,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.44.

NIKE Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,003,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in NIKE by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,959 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

