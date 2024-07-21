Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $17.07 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $177.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

