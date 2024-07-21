Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) PT Lowered to $21.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NOMD

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of NOMD opened at $18.03 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 628.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 767,366 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 724,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,402,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 708,489 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.