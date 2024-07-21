NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Down to $4.34

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.17. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 40,760 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.02.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,823,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,721,000 after purchasing an additional 178,772 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,587 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 79,361 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

