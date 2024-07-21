Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,633,000 after buying an additional 978,873 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 145,350 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 467.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVAX. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,312 shares of company stock worth $866,212 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Profile

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.