NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $68.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.14.

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NRG opened at $74.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 253.2% during the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,306,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 486.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,688,000 after acquiring an additional 746,899 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 65.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,318,000 after buying an additional 633,765 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 14,547.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 515,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,642,000 after buying an additional 511,792 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy

(Get Free Report

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.